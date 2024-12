Петзвездна Рома отнесе Парма за най-убедителната си победа през сезона

AS Roma's last 5 games...



✅ 4-1 win vs Lecce

✅ 3-0 win vs Braga

❌ 2-0 loss to Como

✅ 4-1 win vs Sampdoria

✅ 5-0 win vs Parma



Claudio Ranieri at the age of 73, still going strong in the management game. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/7uL5yQvJEn