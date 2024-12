ЮАР ще получи държавно финансиране за старт от Формула 1

South Africa Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie makes a strong case for why both #SouthAfrica & #Rwanda should host Formula 1. "We want Rwanda to get the Formula 1. We want South Africa to get the Formula 1. Why when it comes to Africa we should only get 1?" Well said ! #F1 🏎️🏁🇿🇦🇷🇼 pic.twitter.com/A1MueOCOv4