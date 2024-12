Артета: Не мога да искам повече от момчетата освен голове

🔴⚪️⚠️ Arteta: “Ødegaard’s sub? It was a tactical decision. No injury or anything else”.



“But I understand how it works… If Ethan Nwaneri comes in and scores it’s a great sub. If he doesn’t you’ve taken your captain off”.



“It’s football!”, says via @kayakaynak97. pic.twitter.com/5g8kd1ltpk