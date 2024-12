Дармщат на Нюрнбергер капитулира срещу Вердер 25 секунди преди края

43 - Since a 0-1 loss against Eintracht Frankfurt in 1988, Werder Bremen have scored in each of their last 43 home games in the DFB-Pokal - the second longest home scoring streak in the cup's history, only 1. FC Köln had a longer streak from 1968 to 1995 (53 matches). Trust. pic.twitter.com/wSjzXlWyA5