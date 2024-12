Жирона показа характер до последно и с красиви попадения заличи два гола пасив срещу Виляреал

6 - Villarreal's Thierno Barry (6, 4G & 2A) is the third player born in 2002 or later to be involved in 6+ goals in LaLiga 2024/25 after Lamine Yamal (12, 5G & 7A) and Fábio Silva (6, 5G & 1A). Early. pic.twitter.com/HqDJhRPjDm