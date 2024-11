Милан загуби Лука Йович за още четири седмици

🚨🏥 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Luka Jović underwent surgery to reinforce his left inguinal canal today in Belgrade.



The operation, performed by Dr. Zarko Vuckovic to resolve the pubalgia problem, was a complete success.



Jović will stop in Belgrade for eight days before returning to… pic.twitter.com/g6lGe4y8SO