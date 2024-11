Рандал Коло Муани отрече, че ще напусне ПСЖ през зимата

🗣️ Randal Kolo Muani: “No, I’ve never thought about leaving PSG this January. I have to work more and make my mark when Luis Enrique calls on me. I’ve got to keep working, show what I can do, and give it my all. It’s up to me to give the best of myself so that Enrique trusts me.” pic.twitter.com/zCLrlMoVfc