Норвегия се разправи със Словения и продължава да мечтае за елита в Лигата на нациите

🇳🇴 Antonio Nusa (19) with a statement match for Norway vs. Slovenia:



☑️ 71 minutes

⚽️ 2 goals

🔀 8/9 dribbles completed

⚔️ 14/17 duels won

🤕 4 fouls suffered



Dominated that left side, two well taken goals. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UwO1WrfQtV