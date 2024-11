В Рома са избрали пенсионирания Раниери след шест провалени опита

Some insight onto how Roma decided on Ranieri:



• Allegri said no

• Friedkins weren’t convinced on Lampard

• Couldn’t find a deal with Terzic

• Sarri doesn’t want to join a club mid season

• Mancini waited, then decided he didn’t want to wait anymore

• Montella wanted a 3… pic.twitter.com/l1DQUn2TG3