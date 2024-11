Бивш френски национал прекрати кариерата си

🚨🇫🇷 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 | Bafetimbi Gomis (39) has RETIRED from football! 👋



347 goals + 75 assists in 783 appearances during his club career. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KC4Ax7phaN