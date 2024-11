Дженоа излъга Парма в дебюта на Балотели

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: After 1701 days away, Mario Balotelli is back in Serie A, coming on for his debut for Genoa! 🔙🇮🇹



It took him just 5 minutes to get booked. 🟨



Never change Mario. 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/7QDBQaKuzc