Хамилтън прекъсна интервю на Доменикали заради забавянето на квалификацията

Lewis Hamilton to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicalli:



“This is ridiculous, we should go out, I wanna go out. If you give us better wet tyres with blankets we’d be able to run in this… I’m putting you on the spot” 😭😭😭 #F1 #BrazilianGP 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/YvYQRtUVNR