Аталанта пропусна всичко възможно срещу Селтик, 23 удара нe стигнаха на бергамаските

Most touches in the opp. box in a Champions League game since 2016/17 without scoring:



◎ 61 - Barcelona vs. Juventus (2017)

◉ 54 - Atalanta vs. Celtic (2024)

◎ 53 - Ajax vs. Benfica (2022)

◎ 52 - Liverpool vs. Real Madrid (2021)



