Хари Кейн: Томас Тухел е фантастичен треньор и човек

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Excl | Harry #Kane comments on the negotiations between the English FA and Thomas #Tuchel, via @Sky_Torben: 💬



"Until it's announced obviously I can't really comment, but we have to wait and see. Obviously, I know Thomas well from last year. Fantastic coach, fantastic… pic.twitter.com/0czmwsbuU9