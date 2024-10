Ди Лоренцо: Ще помня тази вечер до края на живота си

🌟 | PLAYER OF THE MATCH



Giovanni Di Lorenzo v Israel:



👌 91 touches

⚽️ 2 goals

🎯 2 shots

🎁 1 big chance created

🔑 2 key passes

👟 77/82 accurate passes

⚔️ 2/4 duels won

📈 9.1 Sofascore Rating



A splendid display by tonight's Azzurri captain! ©️🇮🇹#ITAISR #NationsLeague