Луис Енрике за Дембеле: Бих го извадил от състава още 100 пъти

Luis Enrique after a journalist asks him Ousmane Dembélé for the fourth time:



“There is nothing else to add to this topic. It seems we have never lost when Dembélé plays? No. We lost against Newcastle, Milan, home against Barça. Oh how scary eh, how scary. Phewwww.” 🗣️😭 pic.twitter.com/VEbImDKSjO