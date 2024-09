Еванс си върна първото място в Чили след решение на стюардите

Seb comes through SS1 fastest by 9.1s so far - but the stage is cancelled for the following cars due to spectator safety reasons ❌



Please stand in a safe place and listen to the marshals ⚠️#ToyotaGAZOORacing #GRYaris #WRC #RallyChile 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/TZU5zgb6xm