19-годишен стана шампион в ATP Тура

WHAT A TALENT.



19 year old Jerry Shang, a former Juniors world #1, defeats Lorenzo Musetti 7-6(4), 6-1 to win his first career ATP title in Chengdu.



2nd ever Chinese to win an ATP title (after Wu Yibing in Dallas 2023).



Incredible performance and week. pic.twitter.com/XnSYUNLVvS