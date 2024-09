Димитър Папазов игра цял мач при загуба на Болоня в Младежката Шампионска лига

😍 #Shakhtar U19's incredible victory in Italy and the deciding goal in the 90th minute 🔥



⚽️ Watch Viktor Tsukanov's brace, Oleksandr Lomaha's well-placed shot and Bohdan Tryfanenko's winning goal in the 90th minute of the game 👏#UYL @UEFAYouthLeaguepic.twitter.com/DNIu8hf99H