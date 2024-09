Тебого призна, че славата му е отнела свободата и прави живота му труден

🗣️ “I’m not a free human being these days. I’m a superstar in my country — which I don’t like, because I can’t even go to the mall and get something for myself. I have to send somebody to do it.



Letsile Tebogo: Superstar 🌟😅



After the #BrusselsDL 200m, Tebogo shares that he’s… pic.twitter.com/JNyRSCnlky