Парад в Париж ознаменува края на спортното лято

https://t.co/dyA7pIhFGd

Paris bids farewell to the 2024 Olympics with a grand parade on the Champs-Élysées on Saturday celebrating athletes and volunteers, followed by a concert featuring artists from this summer's ceremonies. https://t.co/qHgcopbsut

🇫🇷 🇩🇪 🇬🇧 🇳🇿 🇦🇺 ​​🇮🇳 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/xdPT8ujMdO