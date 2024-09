Жените срещу Узбекистан, а мъжете срещу Шотландия на Шахматната олимпиада

The legendary GM Judit Polgar made the ceremonial first move today at the beginning of round 3 of the 45th FIDE #ChessOlympiad in the game between Ivan Cheparinov (🇧🇬Bulgaria) and Fabiano Caruana (🇺🇸USA).♟️



