Икарди отправи любопитно послание след пристигането на Осимен в Галатасарай

🟡🔴 Osimhen on joining Galatasaray: “It was easy for me to accept Gala, it’s a big club”.



“Onyekuru told me how special are the fans, I saw how they welcomed me at the airport… I was so happy”.



“I was already following Gala since Dries Mertens joined them, I can’t wait now”. pic.twitter.com/71fVB23d4q