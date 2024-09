Синер сломи Медведев за първия си 1/2-финал на US Open

Sinner d. Daniil Medvedev 6-2 1-6 6-1 6-4



Jannik defeats the last US Open Champ left in the draw



Since the start of the year, he has undoubtedly been the most consistent force in tennis



✅4th Slam SF

✅73-7 since US Open 2023

✅53-5 in 2024



No one wins like Jannik Sin.



