Осимен вече е в Турция, остава само да подпише с Галатасарай

🚨🟡🔴 BREAKING: Victor Osimhen to Galatasaray, here we go! Deal done and all documents have been approved.



Osimhen’s release clause will be €75m with Napoli option to extend until 2027.



Loan move to Gala until June 2025, €9/10m salary covered.



No buy option, no obligation. pic.twitter.com/Cc7lAYPPW6