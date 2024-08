Евертън допусна шокиращ обрат на “Гудисън Парк”

Everton were up 2-0 against Bournemouth and on the brink of their first league win of the season. Then:



87’—Everton 2-1 Bournemouth

90+2’—Everton 2-2 Bournemouth

90+6’—Everton 2-3 Bournemouth



That’s six losses in six PL games under Sean Dyche in the month of August 🫠 pic.twitter.com/kR42lWitpv