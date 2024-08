След Осимен Ал-Ахли договори и Тони, но възможно ли е да привлече и двамата под носа на Челси

🚨🇸🇦 Al Ahli have also agreed a deal with Brentford for Ivan Toney worth €42m, as L’Équipe reported.



Toney has already accepted as Al Ahli want Osimhen to make final decision as soon as possible.



Al Ahli agreed both Osimhen and Toney deals but NO green light from Victor yet.