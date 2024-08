Юрген Клоп е медийната атракция на Параолимпийските игри

Hi Jürgen! 👋🏻



Jürgen Klopp is in Paris to cheer on Wojtek Czyz, a close friend of his, participating in badminton in the Paralympics. 🏸



An aspiring footballer, Czyz had his left leg amputated after breaking his knee in a collision with a goalkeeper. #Paris2024 #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/RcuUwKEQMc