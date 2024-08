Саудитци продължават да ухажват Осимен, който преговаря и с Челси

🚨🇳🇬 EXCL: Al Ahli management set to travel to Italy today to advance in talks with Victor Osimhen.



🔵👀 Nothing changed yet as Chelsea REMAIN in talks with Osimhen over personal terms/salary.



Osimhen-Al Ahli, ONLY possible if #CFC are not able to agree on terms with Victor. pic.twitter.com/Nx1KBnXQ5Z