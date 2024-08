Ювентус най-после убеди Аталанта да продаде Копмайнерс

🚨⚪️⚫️ Teun Koopmeiners to Juventus, here we go! Deal in place for Dutch midfielder with green light from Atalanta.



Package confirmed: €52m fixed fee plus €7m add-ons, five year deal for Teun who only wanted Juventus move.



Medical being planned ahead of formal steps. pic.twitter.com/vQ70mCg8fy