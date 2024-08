Талант на Борусия (Дортмунд) е пред трансфер в Ница

🚨🔴⚫️ Youssoufa Moukoko, on the verge of joining OGC Nice from Borussia Dortmund as deal is being completed!



Green light from the player and also agreement close between BVB and Nice on loan with an option to buy.



After OM deal collapsed, Nice are almost there for Moukoko. pic.twitter.com/BRc6f6W0M2