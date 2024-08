Директор на Аталанта: Решението ни относно Копмайнерс ще бъде за доброто на клуба

⚫️🔵🇳🇱 Atalanta CEO Percassi on Teun Koopmeiners: “We will make the best decision possible for the club. We’ve been forced into situations we didn’t expect”.



Koopmeiners only wants Juventus, just waiting on green light to travel.



Bid remains €59m packaged revealed weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/A9zodPXM4r