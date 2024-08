Брайтън уреди две сделки за един ден

🚨🔵⚪️ Ferdi Kadioglu to Brighton, here we go! Deal in place for €30m package for Fenerbahçe.



Kadioglu wanted #BHAFC project and personal terms were agreed already two weeks ago on five year deal.



Medical/travel to be planned for Turkish LB with Colo Barco on loan to Sevilla. pic.twitter.com/kVdNwpm1FH