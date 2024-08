Арсенал и Реал Сосиедад се разбраха за Микел Мерино

🚨🔴⚪️ Mikel Merino to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for Spanish midfielder to join Gunners.



€32m plus €5m add-ons with favorable payment terms. Contract until 2028.



Arsenal were closing in on Merino deal since end of July, Merino only wanted Arsenal.



🧘🏼‍♂️🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/k0JjCeeBEO