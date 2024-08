Аталанта уреди италиански национал от Торино

🚨⚫️🔵 EXCL: Raoul Bellanova to Atalanta, here we go! Important signing as deal has been agreed with Torino.



€20m fixed fee plus add-ons. Bellanova has also agreed on personal terms.



Exclusive story from today confirmed as Torino advance to sign Pedersen from Feyenoord as RB. pic.twitter.com/kHwXhlvdU3