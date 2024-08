Аталанта взе полузащитник, който беше свързван с топ отборите в Серия "А"

⚫️🔵🇧🇷 Wesley can be considered new Atalanta right back as €16m plus €4m add-ons deal has been completed.



Medical to follow with 10% sell-on clause to Flamengo.



🇷🇸 Atalanta will also sign Lazar Samardzić, as revealed yesterday. pic.twitter.com/2TSgP744mR