Фил Джоунс сложи край на кариерата си

🚨 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋: Former Manchester United defender Phil Jones has announced via @5liveSport that he has retired from playing & intends to pursue a career in coaching.



Phil Jones was part of the coaching setup with the United 18’s last season.



Wishing you all the best for…