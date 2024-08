Лацио подписа с отритната от Салернитана

🙌 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲, 𝗕𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲!

✍️ We are delighted to announce the signing of Boulaye Dia from Salernitana#CMonEagles 🦅 pic.twitter.com/poShYswJ0Z