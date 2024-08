Борусия (Дортмунд) уреди големия талант на Хофенхайм

🚨⚫️🟡 EXCL | DONE DEAL: Maximilian #Beier will join Borussia Dortmund ✔️



…. after the total agreement between #BVB and TSG Hoffenheim has been reached now!



▫️Transfer fee: a bit more than €30m all-in

▫️Contract until 2029.



21 y/o striker will undergo his medical soon.