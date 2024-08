Уест Хам “краде” трансферна цел на Ювентус

🚨⚒️ EXCLUSIVE: West Ham director Tim Steidten travels to Nice as #WHUFC are hijacking Jean-Clair Todibo deal!



Juventus in talks for weeks but no green light from Nice.



Agreement West Ham-Nice now DONE for €40m plus sell-on clause.



West Ham trying to book medical on Friday! pic.twitter.com/a9M2vgfb1i