Рекордьорът Пепе сложи край на славната си кариера

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Pepe has retired from football at the age of 41. 🤍



🏟️ Games: 878

🏆 Trophies: 34



He's won a trophy on average every 26 matches in his career. 🍷



Legend of the game. 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/SxEDShxs52