Кристен Фоукнър спечели олимпийската титла в колоезденето на шосе при жените

#GOLD for the USA! 🇺🇸



Kristen Faulkner shines, earning #gold in cycling women's road race. 🚴



This is the first medal for the USA in this event since 1984! 💪@TeamUSA | @UCI_cycling | #Cyclingroad | #Paris2024 | #Samsung | #TogetherforTomorrow pic.twitter.com/A0gqHZItsS