Очаквайте на живо: Новак Джокович - Карлос Алкарас

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz. It's a historic gold medal match at Roland-Garros! 🔥



37-year-old Djokovic is the oldest to ever play in the tennis men's singles final at the Olympics. 21-year-old Alcaraz is the youngest.#Paris2024 @Paris2024 @itftennis pic.twitter.com/auxc7o99Hs