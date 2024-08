Саудитска Арабия представи проекти за 15 футуристични стадиона за Мондиал 2034

Welcome to Saudi Arabia, welcome to the #Saudi2034bid 🇸🇦



Get to know our 5 incredible host cities and 15 proposed world-class stadiums, their rich diversity, culture and heritage. 🏟️



You can find out all details about our bid on https://t.co/Xl2u3N0iuI#GrowingTogether pic.twitter.com/faKE7eMtmq