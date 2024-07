Ювентус се разбра с Адейеми

‼️🚨Juventus are ready an offer €35M + €10M in bonuses (€5M easily reachable, €5M difficult) to try to convince Borussia Dortmund to sell Karim Adeyemi.



Cristiano Giuntoli met with the players agent/father, a contract of €4M/yr + €1M in bonuses was proposed.