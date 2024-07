РБ Лайпциг отхвърли оферта на Барселона за Дани Олмо

🚨🔴🔵#Barcelona did send a bid worth €60M to #RBLeipzig for Dani #Olmo. The offer is the same as Olmo’s RC which expired over a week ago. Leipzig value the player at more than that. #FCB current priority is Nico Williams despite #PSG’s interest.#Transfers #Bilbao #LaLiga pic.twitter.com/LRrMSGaKck