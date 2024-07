Хаос в Париж принуждава баскетболисти да заминат за Белгия

All of the Paris 2024 Olympics groups and teams are confirmed 👀✊ #FIBAOQT



Group A:

🇦🇺 Australia

🇬🇷 Greece

🇨🇦 Canada

🇪🇸 Spain



Group B:

🇧🇷 Brazil

🇯🇵 Japan

🇫🇷 France

🇩🇪 Germany



Group C:

🇵🇷 Puerto Rico

🇺🇸 Team USA

🇷🇸 Serbia

🇸🇸 South Sudan pic.twitter.com/CW9VvsdJ1M