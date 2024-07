Контакт със съперник извади Цолов от битката за точките в спринта в Унгария

LIGHTS OUT! ⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️



LAP 1 / 18



Dino Beganovic gets a great launch and defends from Nikita Bedrin as he looks around the outside of turn 1.



He does get the move done around the outside of turn 3 and into turn 4 however to take the race lead! #F3 #HungarianGP pic.twitter.com/yHMUUo4zQq