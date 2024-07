Ето кои са първите четири попълнения в “адриатическия” Дубай

EuroLeague Champion coming to Dubai! @ahmetduv is joining the DBC family. Before Dubai, he played center for Zain, Al Riyadi, A.S.U., Pertevniyal, Anadolu Efes, Fenerbahce, Bursaspor, and Bodrumspor.



While playing for Fenerbahce, he won the EuroLeague title in 2017. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9eptmWSaKO