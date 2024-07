Рафаел Надал е на първи полуфинал от 2 години

INCREDIBLE STUFF!



Rafael Nadal wins one of the longest best of 3 sets ATP matches of all time — and the longest of the year —, beating Mariano Navone 6-7(2), 7-5, 7-5 to reach the semifinals in Bastad.



4h00 🤯🤯



He got two matches to play tomorrow — singles and doubles SFs 😮 pic.twitter.com/XqMP9OEWBN